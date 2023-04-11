Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pat’s Run returns to Tempe for 19th iteration on Saturday

Apr 11, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX – The 19th annual Pat’s Run will take over Tempe on Saturday in honor of former Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals star Pat Tillman.

The 4.2-mile race will get underway at 7 a.m. at Rio Salado Parkway and Packard Drive with the wheelchair event, followed by the main run/walk at 7:05 a.m.

The kids’ run will start at 10 a.m.

Registration for the main event will be available until race day at the cost of $52 for in person runners and walkers.

All Pat’s Run participants, in person, virtually or a Tillman Honor Run, will get a T-shirt and medal.

Retired Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt will serve as starter.

The distance is a tribute to Tillman’s uniform number, 42, when he starred for the ASU football team.

Tillman also played for the Cardinals before enlisting in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was killed while deployed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

Proceeds from Pat’s Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships for military veterans and their spouses.

The Pat Tillman Foundation encourages runners to join the Pat’s Run Facebook group to stay connected.

