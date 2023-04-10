Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police find woman dead in Phoenix parking lot after shooting, suspect outstanding

Apr 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a parking lot in West Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after midnight to a shooting call, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found Luisa Hendricsen in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, and the suspect remained outstanding.

Detectives responded to the area, and details of what led to the shooting are being investigated.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other details were made available.

