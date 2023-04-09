MCSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was involved in an accident in Queen Creek, authorities said.

The deputy was responding to an emergency call for service around noon when the accident happened near Sossaman and Rittenhouse roads, MCSO said in a press release.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, MSCO said.

There was no other injuries reported.

No additional information was available.

