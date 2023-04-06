PHOENIX – The Phoenix City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposed moratorium on development at three mobile home parks during a meeting that saw public comments shut down.

Council members voted 5-4 against considering an extension for residents being evicted from Periwinkle, Weldon Court and Las Casitas mobile home communities during a contentious afternoon session.

Previously, the council voted to allocated $2.5 million to assist those being displaced.

Evictions are set to begin as soon as May 1.

The council also voted 5-4 to not allow public comment on the development moratorium, which drew opposition from members and outbursts from mobile home residents in attendance.

“We held a lengthy meeting on this issue two weeks ago,” Councilwoman Debra Stark said when she introduced the motion.

Outgoing Councilman Carlos Garcia said, “It might have been tough for you to hear two weeks ago, but that’s part of the job. … You should be embarrassed that you’re asking this this.”

My official statement on tonight’s formal meeting. pic.twitter.com/gPhwODOcNb — Councilwoman Laura Pastor (@PHXDistrict4) April 6, 2023

Vice Mayor Betty Guardado said, “I get it that we might not all agree on what’s happening but this is absurd that we would shut people’s voices the way that we’re doing it right now.”

Some of the public still managed to voice their opinions during the vote.

An unidentified woman shouted, “Look at me, [Mayor] Kate Gallego! I’m talking to you! … We’re about to be homeless!”

Grand Canyon University bought the Periwinkle Mobile Home Park near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road in 2016 and said it announced the plans for campus expansion at that time.

The school is ready to move forward with redevelopment plans and told residents they have to be out by May 28.

The private Christian university said in a September 2022 press release it had begun meeting with the Periwinkle residents to help with the transition, including free rent for those who stayed past Jan. 1, 2023 until closure May 28 and monetary relocation assistance.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.