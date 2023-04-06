Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Retired firefighter saves 2 kids from burning Phoenix home

Apr 6, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Sometimes we find ourselves at the right place at the right time.

That happened for retired firefighter Dana Lambert when he was leaving the gym Wednesday around 7 a.m. and noticed signs of an early fire appearing from a home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue, he said during a press conference.

As the first to arrive to the scene — and neighbors screaming that they were children inside — Lambert jumped over the fence and worked to get the two girls out.

He even helped saved the little girl’s puppy, Lambert said.

RELATED STORIES

“For me to just sit in my truck and me able to hop out and do it and grab one — loved it,” Lambert said.

“Every fireman that’s in a blue shirt would do it exactly like I did.”

Lambert said he arrived just in time. He heard propane tanks explode on the side of the house and saw smoke coming from the home, but both girls rescued were in good condition.

The mother of the two rescued children gave Lambert a long hug when they met shortly after he saved the children.

“Your girls are very brave,” Lambert told her.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(File Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona introduces bill to regulate ‘junk’ transaction fees

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego introduced a bill to regulate hidden fees that can jack up prices for tickets or hotels.

4 hours ago

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting of employee, customer

A suspect in a Mesa shooting over the weekend at BoSa Donuts was arrested on Wednesday, authorities announced. 

1 day ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Southwest Gas devoted to serving community through sustainable energy

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on Southwest Gas, a company devoted to serving the community through providing sustainable energy.

1 day ago

Aaron Gunches (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Getty Images Photos)...

Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court denies bid to reschedule execution

The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to reschedule 2002 murderer Ted Price's execution that had been set for Thursday.

1 day ago

(Peoria Police Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Peoria police seeking suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects accused in a string of vehicle burglaries last week.

1 day ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Lottery)...

KTAR.com

Two winning lottery tickets sold in Valley, including $265K jackpot

Two draw-game players who bought their tickets in the Valley are walking around with winners, including one for a jackpot, state lottery officials said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Retired firefighter saves 2 kids from burning Phoenix home