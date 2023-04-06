Retired firefighter saves 2 kids from burning Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Sometimes we find ourselves at the right place at the right time.

That happened for retired firefighter Dana Lambert when he was leaving the gym Wednesday around 7 a.m. and noticed signs of an early fire appearing from a home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue, he said during a press conference.

As the first to arrive to the scene — and neighbors screaming that they were children inside — Lambert jumped over the fence and worked to get the two girls out.

He even helped saved the little girl’s puppy, Lambert said.

“For me to just sit in my truck and me able to hop out and do it and grab one — loved it,” Lambert said.

“Every fireman that’s in a blue shirt would do it exactly like I did.”

Lambert said he arrived just in time. He heard propane tanks explode on the side of the house and saw smoke coming from the home, but both girls rescued were in good condition.

The mother of the two rescued children gave Lambert a long hug when they met shortly after he saved the children.

“Your girls are very brave,” Lambert told her.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.