ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Attorney General’s Office bans TikTok on entity-owned devices

Apr 5, 2023, 12:45 PM
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)...
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is the latest government entity to ban the use of social media app TikTok on devices it owns.

AG Kris Mayes said Tuesday that the move was made due to potential security risks on the Chinese-owned platform.

The ban does not apply to personal devices owned by agency employees.

“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” Mayes said in a press release. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities.”

Mayes added that the choice is “a necessary ban to protect our operations.”

TikTok has come under fire in recent months amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, would give user data — such as browsing history and location — on demand to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

Recent testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in front of Congress didn’t ease Mayes’ concerns.

“Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitively state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” Mayes said.

Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states have already banned TikTok on government-owned devices.

China says the bans reveal the United States’ insecurities and are an abuse of state power.

But they come at a time when Western technology companies, including Airbnb, Yahoo and LinkedIn, have been leaving China or downsizing operations there because of Beijing’s strict privacy law that specifies how companies can collect and store data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

