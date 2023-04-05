Close
Mesa police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in BoSa shooting

Apr 5, 2023, 7:39 AM
Suspect in an April 2, 2023, shooting at a BoSa Donut in Mesa. (Surveillance Photo/Mesa Police Department) Suspect in an April 2, 2023, shooting at a BoSa Donut in Mesa. (Surveillance Photo/Mesa Police Department) Suspect in an April 2, 2023, shooting at a BoSa Donut in Mesa. (Surveillance Photo/Mesa Police Department) Suspect in an April 2, 2023, shooting at a BoSa Donut in Mesa. (Surveillance Photo/Mesa Police Department) Suspect in an April 2, 2023, shooting at a BoSa Donut in Mesa. (Surveillance Photo/Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX – Police in Mesa released photos Tuesday of a suspect in a recent double shooting at a doughnut shop and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The Mesa Police Department said investigators haven’t been able to put a name to the suspect in Sunday’s early-morning shooting at BoSa Donuts at Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Police said the man walked into the shop just before 3:30 a.m., then shot an employee and a customer.

The suspect was last seen running into Riverview Park, police said.

The employee and customer were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call police at 480-644-2211 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

