Mesa police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in BoSa shooting

PHOENIX – Police in Mesa released photos Tuesday of a suspect in a recent double shooting at a doughnut shop and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

The Mesa Police Department said investigators haven’t been able to put a name to the suspect in Sunday’s early-morning shooting at BoSa Donuts at Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Police said the man walked into the shop just before 3:30 a.m., then shot an employee and a customer.

The suspect was last seen running into Riverview Park, police said.

The employee and customer were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

We need your help! This man shot a Bosa Donuts employee and a door dash customer. He is described as a black man, 5ft7in and 180lbs with a beard. He was last seen fleeing into Riverview Park. Call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any info. pic.twitter.com/XH9xfOOfPR — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 5, 2023

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call police at 480-644-2211 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.