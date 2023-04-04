PHOENIX — Two billboards were activated earlier this week in Buckeye Police’s latest plea asking the public for information regarding the 2020 death of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker.

Walker was found dead on Interstate 10 median near Watson Road on May 22, 2020.

The billboards were placed along the I-10 near Miller Road and are broadcasting information about the homicide, according to a press release.

An investigation led police to believe Walker was hit by a 2016-2018 midnight burgundy pearl-colored Honda Civic LX or LE.

The award for information leading to an arrest in the case was at $12,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TEStIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

