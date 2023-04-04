Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Federal funding headed to 2 Arizona airports for upgrades, repairs

Apr 4, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:10 pm
(Unsplash Photo)...
(Unsplash Photo)
(Unsplash Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced two airports, including one in the Valley, will receive federal funding to improve airport safety, security and efficiency.

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport was granted $4,097,700 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last week, according to a press release.

The East Valley airport will use the funding to modernize the terminal building in an effort to accommodate the increasing number of passengers who pass through the airport, while Bagdad Airport will use funding for security purposes.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will enable Mesa Gateway Airport to make much needed investments that expand capacity to meet the growing demand for air travel in Arizona and across the country,” Kelly said in the release.

Bagdad Airport, which sits two hours northwest of Phoenix, was awarded a $220,000 grant on Monday.

The airport will use the funds to construct a perimeter fence that will prevent unauthorized vehicles and people from entering the airfield, according to a press release.

Sinema lauded the investment at Bagdad Airport, saying the funding went to a much-needed fence that “can improve the safety and security of Arizonans.”

More than $69 million has gone to upgrades and repairs across all Arizona airports since the bipartisan bill was signed into law in 2021.

