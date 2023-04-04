Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating 3 deaths in Mesa apartment as murder-suicide

Apr 4, 2023, 6:15 AM | Updated: 8:03 am
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHOENIX – Police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a Mesa apartment Monday night, authorities said.

The Mesa Police Department said preliminary findings showed it appeared the 21-year-old son of a 46-year-old woman shot her, his 14-year-old sister, then himself at an apartment complex near Eighth Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Police said in a press release officers were called around 7:35 p.m. by a man who reported a shooting at the apartment.

The man met arriving officers outside and said he came home from work, went inside the apartment where he lived with the woman and her children, and found them dead.

Officers went inside and confirmed the deaths. Each person was found in a different room in the apartment, police said.

Police did not release names of the victims.

No other details were made immediately available.

