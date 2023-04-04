Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after fatally shooting victim in Phoenix

Apr 3, 2023, 5:00 PM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested over the weekend after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in Phoenix, authorities said Monday.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to a reported shooting on Sunday.

When officers arrived they found Isaiah Munoz suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were able to identify, locate and arrest 36-year-old Joseph Aguilar later on Sunday through surveillance video nearby to the crime scene, authorities said.

Aguilar was booked on one count of second-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation remains ongoing and Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to please call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

