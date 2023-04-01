Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3 people critically injured in rollover accident in west Phoenix

Apr 1, 2023, 9:00 AM
(City of Phoenix Photo)
(City of Phoenix Photo)
PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a single vehicle rollover accident early Saturday in west Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched to 45th Avenue and Thomas Road at 3:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

Once they arrived, they found a vehicle against a light pole with power lines down in the area.

Responders extricated two people from the vehicle. All three individuals were transported to a local trauma center.

The power lines were secured.

A female, who was ejected from the vehicle, was in extremely critical condition. Two males were in critical condition.

The cause of the accident was unknown.

The Phoenix Police Department was conducting an investigation at the scene.

No other information was available.

