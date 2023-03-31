Northbound lanes of Loop 303 reopen in West Valley after crash

PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 303 was reopened on Friday in the West Valley after a crash halted traffic for almost two hours, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed in Litchfield Park near Indian School Road at about 4:20 p.m. and reopened around 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was exiting at Indian School Road.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

