ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 closed in West Valley after crash

Mar 31, 2023, 4:40 PM
(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)
PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 303 was closed Friday in the West Valley during the afternoon rush hour due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed in Litchfield Park near Indian School Road at about 4:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was exiting at Indian School Road.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 closed in West Valley after crash