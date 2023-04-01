PHOENIX — Real estate company Wexford Developments broke ground on a new seven-story apartment building in downtown Tempe on Wednesday.

First and Farmer will have 200 rental apartments with studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

Construction is set to begin this spring and be completed in the fall of 2024.

The building will provide market-rate units and affordable housing units near Farmer Avenue and First Street, according to a press release.

“I’m truly excited that this incredible Wexford Developments project will bring 180 market-rate apartments as well as 20 affordable units to the Farmer Arts District,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in the release. “This building is aesthetically beautiful, contains forward-thinking sustainability features and will bring much-needed additional housing to our community.”

The building will also feature a 750-square-foot retail space on the ground floor.

Other noted amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a golf simulator, work-from-home office spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and storage lockers.

“We are thrilled to be starting construction on a project that will provide additional rental housing options to residents in the city of Tempe,” Sam Gordon, co-founder and principal of Wexford Developments, said in the release. “There is significant demand for more housing in this immediate area, and First and Farmer will help serve this need.”

Architekton is the architect of the building with Adolfson & Peterson Construction as the general contractor. Former Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell is the Director of Business Development for Adolfson & Peterson Construction’s Southwest division.

Private Label International will handle the interior design.

Wexford acquired the site in 2013. The company manages 168,500 square feet of retail and office space in downtown Tempe.

