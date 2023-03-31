Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute

Mar 31, 2023, 10:45 AM
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)...
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A downtown Tempe music venue and a nearby high-rise for senior living settled a legal dispute after a year of haggling.

Shady Park and Mirabella at ASU said Thursday in a joint statement terms were confidential, but they asked Maricopa County Superior Court to drop the lawsuit.

The club at Mill Avenue and University Drive said it will begin the process of enhancing sound abatement.

“We’ve always been committed to being good neighbors,” Shady Park owner Scott Price said in the announcement posted on social media.

“This resolution will allow us to to once again host proper live music events while addressing our neighbors’ concerns,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to find a win-win resolution … It’s a great result for the community and the city of Tempe,” Tom Dorough, executive director of Mirabella, said.

The wrangling began nearly a year ago, when Mirabella residents went to court over noise levels during concerts, generally held on weekends.

RELATED STORIES

Shady Park resumed hosting music shows in May 2021 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. The venue began hosting concerts in 2015.

Residents at Mirabella, which opened across the street in December 2020, filed suit last April, describing the sounds from Shady Park as “incessant” and “unrelenting” and often was loudest after 1 a.m., according to court documents.

A preliminary injunction curbed the hours of live music to Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Decibel levels were also reduced.

Shady Park won an appeal, sending the case back to superior court, ABC15 reported in December 2022.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...
KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
Alex Weiner

Chandler Municipal Airport awarded $300K for weather forecasting, lights

The federal government will grant Chandler Municipal Airport $300,000 to install an automated weather observing system, officials said.
14 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Party over: Arizona chefs, restaurants shut out of James Beard Awards

No chefs or restaurants from Arizona were listed among the nominees for the James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
14 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 rescued from off-road vehicle trapped in Avondale floodwaters

Two people who drove an off-road vehicle around barriers were rescued from a flooded West Valley wash Thursday night, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from overdoses, drugs in Arizona prisons

Here's what KTAR News learned this week about overdoses, drugs in prisons and the future of Arizona corrections.
14 hours ago
(ADOT Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

I-10, I-17 closures lead weekend Valley freeway restrictions

Closures on a portion of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are among the Valley freeway restrictions drivers will need to plan for this weekend.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute