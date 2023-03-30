Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrats sue third-party No Labels, Sec. of State Fontes

Mar 30, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:23 am
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – The Arizona Democratic Party filed a complaint Thursday against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and newly recognized third party No Labels.

The complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court challenged No Labels’ status as a political party, calling it a “dark money” group that wasn’t following requirements.

“No Labels is not following the rules for political party recognition, while attempting to be placed on the ballot alongside actual, functioning political parties who do,” Morgan Dick, executive director for the Democrats, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

No Labels said Thursday in a social media post “Trying to silence the voters of Arizona is immoral and blatantly un-American.”

Democrat Fontes, the state’s top election official, notified No Labels earlier this month that it turned in enough valid signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot as a political party under Arizona law.

He told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on March 8 that No Labels would retain its official ballot status as long as the status was viable.

The complaint said No Labels met none of the requirements, noting that the group was not registered as a political party with the Federal Election Commission.

The document also said No Labels doesn’t limit donations or reveal donors, both of which are federal requirements.

“That is why the Arizona Democratic Party is filing a lawsuit challenging their political party recognition. Arizonans deserve better and voters deserve to know who is behind this shadowy organization and what potentially nefarious agenda they are pushing,” Dick said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
Taylor Tasler

Arizona corrections director says drugs getting into prisons, has plan for reform

Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry Director Ryan Thornell knows drugs are in prisons and has a plan for reform.
8 hours ago
(Photo by Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)...
Griselda Zetino

Advocacy group to act as ‘watchdog’ for Arizona English-language learners

A Valley advocacy group plans to act as a "watchdog" for all things coming out of the Department of Education, including Arizona schools chief Tom Horne's efforts.
8 hours ago
(Everclear Photo/Ashley Osborn)...
KTAR.com

Alt-rock veterans Everclear to take center stage at Mesa Music Festival in April

Alt rockers Everclear headline the upcoming sixth annual Mesa Music Festival, a free three-day event designed to promote emerging artists.
8 hours ago
(RED Development Rendering)...
KTAR.com

Life Time plans luxury apartments, fit living complex for Paradise Valley Mall makeover

A Phoenix developer and a national health club chain are working together to build a luxury community at the reimagined Paradise Valley Mall.
8 hours ago
Desiria Bell, 36, Kross Cain, 3, and Zhariel Cain, 9. (Surprise Police Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

2 young children missing from Surprise found safe, police say

Two children reported missing from a West Valley suburb were found safe late Wednesday, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Man claims self-defense after a fatal shooting in north Phoenix

A man claimed self-defense after a fatal shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Arizona Democrats sue third-party No Labels, Sec. of State Fontes