ARIZONA NEWS

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! makes return to Scottsdale’s Arizona Boardwalk

Mar 30, 2023, 9:55 AM | Updated: 9:59 am
PHOENIX — Fans of bizarre and unbelievable objects may be happy to hear Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has returned to Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale.

The attraction sits near Via De Ventura and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online or in-person and cost $21.95 for adults and $15.95 for children between the ages of 2 and 12.

New displays include the buttery-colored brick that was once part of the yellow brick road from “The Wizard of Oz,” and a portrait of Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” made entirely from cigarette ashes, according to the release.

There is also be larger-than-life statue of the alien from the movie “The Predator.”

Ripley’s brought back a life-size animatronic model of the world’s tallest man, the smallest drivable car in the world and a taxidermy display that features a two-faced calf.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Ripley’s experience. When we announced the closing date for the Ripley’s attraction last year, we were inundated by very disappointed fans who could not fit in a visit before it left Arizona,” Arizona Boardwalk’s Managing Director Greg Charbeneau said in a press release.

“With this in mind, we were able to bring the Ripley’s exhibit back in a fresh space with some new and very interesting exhibit items we are sure all our of guests will find fascinating.”

