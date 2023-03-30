Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise police search for 3 children believed to be with noncustodial mother

Mar 29, 2023, 9:52 PM | Updated: 9:56 pm
Desiria Bell, 36, Kross Cain, 3, and Zhariel Cain, 9. (Surprise Police Department Photos)...
Desiria Bell, 36, Kross Cain, 3, and Zhariel Cain, 9. (Surprise Police Department Photos)
(Surprise Police Department Photos)
PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is searching for two children who were last seen over the weekend.

Authorities believe 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain are with their noncustodial mother Desiria Bell, 36, according to a press release.

The children were last seen in her company Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road.

Bell is possibly driving a black 2005 Mazda 6 with an Indiana license plate of ZSY365.

If anyone has any information on the children or Bell, contact Surprise Police at 623-222-8477 or 623-222-4000.

