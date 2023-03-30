PHOENIX — The Surprise Police Department is searching for two children who were last seen over the weekend.

Authorities believe 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain are with their noncustodial mother Desiria Bell, 36, according to a press release.

The children were last seen in her company Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road.

Bell is possibly driving a black 2005 Mazda 6 with an Indiana license plate of ZSY365.

If anyone has any information on the children or Bell, contact Surprise Police at 623-222-8477 or 623-222-4000.

