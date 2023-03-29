Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

Mar 29, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX – A suspect was killed a police shooting in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood near Alma School and Warner roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” the department said in a social media post.

People were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

No other details were made available.

It was the second consecutive day Chandler officers were involved in shootings.

Nobody was injured during Tuesday’s incident, when police arrested a domestic violence shooting suspect near Dobson and Ray roads.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

