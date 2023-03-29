Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

PHOENIX – A suspect was killed a police shooting in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood near Alma School and Warner roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

The Chandler Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2100 block of N. Central in Chandler. No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect involved is deceased. There is no danger to the community at this time. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 29, 2023

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” the department said in a social media post.

People were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

No other details were made available.

It was the second consecutive day Chandler officers were involved in shootings.

Nobody was injured during Tuesday’s incident, when police arrested a domestic violence shooting suspect near Dobson and Ray roads.

