Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Man claims self-defense after a fatal shooting in north Phoenix

Mar 29, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A man claimed self-defense after a fatal shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road around 11:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They detained a man involved in the shooting before entering an apartment and finding a gunshot victim.

Treyvon Simons, 23, died after being taken to a hospital.

The man who was detained told detectives he shot Simons in self-defense during a fight. He was released from custody.

RELATED STORIES

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review to determine if charges are warranted, police said.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Pima County Superior Court)...
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges, authorities said.
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photos/Outlets North Phoenix)...
KTAR.com

Here’s why a metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name

A metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name, saying growth in the area and increased demand are the reasons for the switch.
20 hours ago
(Google Street View)...
Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix programs get $36M in federal funding to combat homelessness

Arizona programs are getting more than $53 million in federal funding to support the fight against homelessness, including $36 million for metro Phoenix.
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

A suspect was killed a police shooting near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
20 hours ago
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)...
KTAR.com

New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley. 
20 hours ago
West Clear Creek Wilderness...
KTAR.com

Woman falls to death off cliff in Arizona wilderness area

A 44-year-old woman fell to her death from a cliff in an Arizona wilderness area this week, authorities said Wednesday.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Man claims self-defense after a fatal shooting in north Phoenix