Man claims self-defense after a fatal shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – A man claimed self-defense after a fatal shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road around 11:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They detained a man involved in the shooting before entering an apartment and finding a gunshot victim.

Treyvon Simons, 23, died after being taken to a hospital.

The man who was detained told detectives he shot Simons in self-defense during a fight. He was released from custody.

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review to determine if charges are warranted, police said.

No other details were made available.

