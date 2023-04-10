Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or sickness.

Recently, there has been an increase in the use of drug semaglutide. The drug was originally created as a medication to support Type 2 diabetics by reducing glucose levels by affecting the hormones produces by the pancreas, but is now being used for weight loss.

Although these drugs may be helpful to lose weight in the short term for some, Phoenix’s premier holistic weight loss clinic, re:vitalize weight loss & wellness, encourages its users to do research on how it can hurt or help and if there aren’t healthier, more sustainable solutions to achieving the same goals.

“We encourage our members to take a well-rounded perspective when looking at so-called ‘miracle drugs’ coming to market like Revolex or Ozempic. It never hurts to be skeptical, as our country’s track record with miracle drugs isn’t good,” Re:vitalize CEO Dan LeMoine said.

“It’s important to look beyond the short term results and consider things like cost, short- and long-term side effects, and likelihood of relapse (or regaining the weight when coming off the drug).”

Other medication that has been open to the public for short-term weight loss include Phentermine (passed in the 1950s), Sibutramine (1990s), Orlistat (1999), Lorcaserin (2012) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG). Of the five mentioned, only Orlistat is still available to the public.

All of these drugs were once labeled as a help for short-term weight loss but four of them were removed due to safety concerns.

He mentions that weight loss is complex and can be caused by many different factors. He says the cost of obesity may outweigh the risk of medication for many, but does warn of “fad drugs” for short-term use, especially when just as significant weight loss can be achieved with whole foods and lifestyle changes like getting more sleep and proper hydration. Additionally, people taking these drugs still need to have a healthy diet and have physical activity to lose weight.

“My two biggest concerns with using semaglutide drugs for weight loss are the unknown long-term side effects of taking this medication and the sustainability in keeping the weight off after discontinued use,” LeMoine said. “People are seeing short-term results, but at what long-term cost — physically and psychologically when they yo-yo back when coming off the drugs.”

