Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban, signs 9 bills into law

Mar 28, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two bills Tuesday, including one to ban local grocery taxes, and signed nine others into law.

The Republican sponsor of the grocery tax legislation called the Democratic governor’s move “disgraceful.”

In her veto letter for SB1063, Hobbs said preventing cities from taxing groceries would potentially force them to cut services.

She also noted it wouldn’t provide relief from inflation anytime soon because it wouldn’t go into effect until June 30, 2025.

“What’s more, it does nothing for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who use SNAP and WIC benefits for their groceries, as these constituents are already exempt from the tax,” she wrote.

“Let’s work together to provide real relief for Arizonans struggling with higher costs.”

RELATED STORIES

The bill was introduced by Sen. Sonny Borelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and passed through the Legislature on party lines. Republicans hold a one-seat advantage in each chamber.

“This veto is a disgraceful windfall for cities and an absolute gouge for families,” Borelli said in a press release. “We’re not only paying inflated prices to feed our families, but we’re also paying more in taxes as the cost of food rises.

“Food is not a luxury; it is a necessity. A tax on our groceries is regressive and hurts everyone.”

Borelli, the Senate majority leader, said cities can do without the grocery tax proceeds because they are due to receive a significant increase in state-shared revenues over the next four years.

“And yet the governor vetoed this bill, only padding cities’ bloated budgets instead of leaving more money in the wallets of hardworking taxpayers,” he said.

Last month, Hobbs vetoed a Republican bill that would have eliminated taxes for rent payments.

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns opposed both tax bills. Tom Belshe, the group’s director, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show in February that there already are 5.7 million Arizonans who don’t pay rental taxes and 3.2 million who don’t pay grocery taxes.

“When you take into account that you’re getting rid of those taxes and you’re actually not helping all Arizonans, we think there are better ways to help,” he said.

Hobbs on Tuesday also vetoed SB1096, a Republican bill which would have required government contracts for more than $100,000 to include certification that the company doesn’t and won’t “discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.”

The governor signed the following bills, all of which the Legislature passed unanimously:

  • SB1036 Setting Aside Conviction; Cert. Eligibility
  • SB1051 Census Adjustment; Population Threshold
  • SB1078 Podiatric Medical Assistants; Radiation; exemption
  • SB1173 Public Retirement Systems; Plan Election
  • SB1190 Department of Revenue; Administration
  • SB1211 County Attorney; Representation; Duties
  • SB1218 Naturopathic Physicians Medical Board
  • SB1283 Dental Board; Annual Report; Website
  • SB1473 Tax Corrections Act of 2023

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...
Associated Press

Report finds UA campus safety gaps after fatal shooting

A report found there were missed opportunities to investigate an expelled University of Arizona student who killed a professor last year.
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

MCSO seeking information after multiple people shot at West Valley party

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a West Valley shooting at a party that left multiple people injured.
20 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead following shooting with police in Surprise

A suspect died after being shot by police in the back of a car in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
20 hours ago
Alan Burgener and the 2017 Ford Mustang he allegedly stole on March 27, 2023, in Chandler, Arizona....
KTAR.com

Chandler police arrest domestic violence shooting suspect after daylong search

Police in Chandler arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen car the previous day.
20 hours ago
(Harkins Rendering Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

New Harkins entertainment center concept BackLot coming to Phoenix

Valley-based movie theater chain Harkins is planning to open a new kind of family entertainment center in Phoenix called Backlot.
20 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban, signs 9 bills into law