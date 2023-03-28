Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Phoenix to Tampa, Houston

Mar 28, 2023, 9:44 AM
(Frontier Airlines Photo)...
(Frontier Airlines Photo)
(Frontier Airlines Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is getting ready to launch seasonal nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston and Tampa, the discount carrier announced Tuesday.

Daily flights between Phoenix and Tampa International Airport will begin May 11. Service to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will start June 18 and run three times a week.

The no-frills airline didn’t indicate how long the flights would be available.

For a limited time, Frontier is offering Phoenix travelers introductory rates of $59 each way for Tampa and $49 each way for Houston. Tickets must be purchased by April 4 for travel on select dates between May 10 and Aug. 15 to get the discounted price. Some blackout dates apply.

RELATED STORIES

“Phoenix is one of our fastest growing markets, and we’re thrilled to build upon our already successful operation in the Valley of the Sun,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier, said in a press release.

“Expanding our flight options in Phoenix is great news for consumers who can now enjoy even more convenient and affordable travel on Frontier.”

The Denver-based airline has been steadily adding new destinations out of Phoenix in conjunction with a new crew base that opened at Sky Harbor last November.

The company planned to employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants at Arizona’s largest airport within the first year of operations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Cronkite News Photo/Izabella Hernandez)...
Abigail Scott | Cronkite News

Glendale complex is first to use state affordable housing tax credit

Construction is underway on an affordable housing complex in Glendale funded in part by a state low-income housing tax credit.
10 hours ago
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)...
KTAR.com

Crash clogs traffic on southbound Interstate 17 near downtown Phoenix

A multiple-vehicle crash jammed a freeway near downtown Phoenix during the morning rush Tuesday, state transportation officials said.
10 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Taylor Kinnerup and Taylor Tasler

Overdose inside Arizona prison points to larger problem, concern for state leaders

Drugs are making their way into Arizona prisons and in some cases, leading to emergency situations. It's a high concern for top state officials.
10 hours ago
Vicente Fox (KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)...
Griselda Zetino

Former Mexican president encourages voters living in Arizona to participate in Mexico election

Mexican citizens living in Arizona will get a chance to elect the country's next president. A former president wants to ensure they participate.
10 hours ago
(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)...
SuElen Rivera

Despite heavy localized rain, risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase

A risk for wildfires in Arizona continues to increase, despite a wetter than normal winter that brought heavy rain across the state. 
10 hours ago
Roberto Y. Longoria (Carnegie Hero Fund Photos)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix man to receive Carnegie hero award posthumously for 2021 actions

A Phoenix man who died trying to save an unconscious coworker in a hazardous material situation has been awarded a Carnegie Hero medal, the commission announced Monday.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Phoenix to Tampa, Houston