Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Phoenix to Tampa, Houston

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines is getting ready to launch seasonal nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Houston and Tampa, the discount carrier announced Tuesday.

Daily flights between Phoenix and Tampa International Airport will begin May 11. Service to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will start June 18 and run three times a week.

The no-frills airline didn’t indicate how long the flights would be available.

For a limited time, Frontier is offering Phoenix travelers introductory rates of $59 each way for Tampa and $49 each way for Houston. Tickets must be purchased by April 4 for travel on select dates between May 10 and Aug. 15 to get the discounted price. Some blackout dates apply.

“Phoenix is one of our fastest growing markets, and we’re thrilled to build upon our already successful operation in the Valley of the Sun,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier, said in a press release.

“Expanding our flight options in Phoenix is great news for consumers who can now enjoy even more convenient and affordable travel on Frontier.”

The Denver-based airline has been steadily adding new destinations out of Phoenix in conjunction with a new crew base that opened at Sky Harbor last November.

The company planned to employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants at Arizona’s largest airport within the first year of operations.

