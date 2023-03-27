Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business

Mar 27, 2023, 4:00 PM
Kevin Salas-Madrid (Photo courtesy of MCSO)...
Kevin Salas-Madrid (Photo courtesy of MCSO)
(Photo courtesy of MCSO)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested, authorities said.

Kevin Salas-Madrid, 24, was booked into jail on attempted murder and other charges stemming from the incident on Wednesday at 68th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers arrived to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim had assaulted Salas-Madrid prior to the shooting, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

A second person, whose identity has not been released, was detained in connection with the shooting.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP...
KTAR.com

Arizona judge orders city of Phoenix to find solution for homeless encampment

An Arizona judge on Monday ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the homeless encampment, otherwise known as "the Zone."
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)...
Associated Press

Arizona judge has cases reassigned following DUI arrest

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges.
19 hours ago
(City of Tempe Photo)...
KTAR.com

Tempe Town Lake reopens after brief closure caused by increased debris

Tempe Town Lake reopened Monday to boating activities after a rise in debris caused a brief closure over the weekend, city officials said. 
19 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

4 Glendale jewelry store robbers sentenced to at least 7 years in prison

Four men were handed sentences of at least seven years in prison for their roles in a failed Glendale jewelry store heist last year.
19 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
KTAR.com

Crash temporarily blocks traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue in West Valley

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed in the West Valley for about 90 minutes after a wreck Monday afternoon.
19 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police lift shelter-in-place orders after domestic violence shooting in Chandler

Police lifted shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders that were issued after a domestic violence shooting in Chandler.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business