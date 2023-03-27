PHOENIX — An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested, authorities said.

Kevin Salas-Madrid, 24, was booked into jail on attempted murder and other charges stemming from the incident on Wednesday at 68th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers arrived to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim had assaulted Salas-Madrid prior to the shooting, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

A second person, whose identity has not been released, was detained in connection with the shooting.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.