ARIZONA NEWS
Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business
PHOENIX — An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested, authorities said.
Kevin Salas-Madrid, 24, was booked into jail on attempted murder and other charges stemming from the incident on Wednesday at 68th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officers arrived to the scene at about 7:50 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The victim had assaulted Salas-Madrid prior to the shooting, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
A second person, whose identity has not been released, was detained in connection with the shooting.
No other information was available.
