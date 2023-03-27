1 person critically wounded in shooting outside Scottsdale nightclub

PHOENIX – One person was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night at an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the 6:20 p.m. shooting near Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road started with an argument among multiple people inside the club.

Security made the people arguing leave the club, Officer Aaron Bolin said in a press release.

Once the group was outside, the altercation erupted into gun violence.

“A single victim received gunshot wounds,” Bolin said.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and the hospital to continue the investigation.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there no threat to the community, Bolin said.

No other details were made available.

