PHOENIX — Arizona-based developer Mark-Taylor Residential announced a new community of townhomes available for lease in Deer Valley this week.

BB Living at Union Park offers three- and four-bedroom detached townhomes with a community resort-style pool, playground, basketball and pickleball courts.

“At BB Living at Union Park, luxury living is made easy — from location to architecture to all-inclusive amenities, residents can enjoy a lifestyle that feels like home and acts as an adventure,” Tina Greco, associate managing director of multifamily investments at Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a press release.

Each home includes an attached two-car garage, a private gated backyards and an open concept layout.

The homes also come with smart technology, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers.

Three-bedroom floor plans range from 1,640 square-feet to 2,046 square-feet — starting at $2,635.

Four bedroom layouts range from 1,842 square-feet to 2,439 square-feet — starting at $2,915.

The 4A Garden floorplan is the only townhome available to move into presently; a four-bedroom home from $3,215.

Inquiring residents can apply to other models, which will be available to move into through June 22.

Floor plans and move-in dates are available online.

