New $61 million Southeast Justice Center opens in Mesa

MESA – Members of the Board of Supervisors, Justice Courts and Superior Court celebrated the opening of the Southeast Justice Center Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility.

“This new facility will serve almost 100,000 people every year,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4. “Not only will the Southeast Justice Center make customer service faster and more efficient, but by combining four justice courts we will eliminate almost $700,000 in leasing costs per year.”

The facility’s construction started in October of 2020 and cost $61.1 million. The facility will open to the public Monday.

In addition to eliminating three leases the new facility allowed the County to repurposed a county-owned building that formerly housed a justice court. The Southeast Justice Center features four justice courts, space for constables, adult probation, and Superior Court.

“The Southeast Justice Center offers updated technology including electronic monitors for wayfinding and viewing court dockets, high-definition cameras in courtrooms, and built-in remote connectivity for holding court with virtual participants,” said Vice Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1.

“The built-in technology of the new Southeast Justice Center will make it possible for staff to provide the best customer service in a timely fashion,” said Supervisor Thomas Galvin, District 2. “In addition, the centralized location will make doing business more convenient for staff and residents and improve security.”

Maricopa County Justice Courts processed more than 250,000 cases in calendar year 2022 including evictions, civil and criminal traffic violations such as speeding or DUIs, other civil and misdemeanor crimes, protective orders, and small claims lawsuits.

“Bringing four courts together, that were miles away from each other- sometimes in office space or business complexes—makes improvements both large and small,” said Maricopa County Justice Courts Presiding Judge Anna Huberman.

The new Southeast Justice Center is located at 222 E. Javelina Avenue in Mesa.

