ARIZONA NEWS

Fentanyl through the mail: Six arrested for coordinating postal shipments from Arizona

Mar 24, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — Six individuals were arrested this week for their participation in coordinating over 5 kilograms in fentanyl shipments from Arizona to Madison, Wisconsin, through the United States Postal Service, investigators announced Friday.

Those arrested, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27; Dejon Glover, 21; Christopher Wilson, 46; Deshawn Davis, 27; and John Maser, 34, all of Madison, and Yoshi Walker, 25, of Minneapolis. All suspects are facing federal drug trafficking charges. Warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to this case.

At the time of the arrest, six firearms were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The arrests were part of a joint law enforcement effort including federal, state, local and postal service investigators.

“People who use the mail to distribute dangerous drugs cause great harm to our communities, and they also place USPS employees at risk of exposure to dangerous controlled substances as well as violence associated with drug trafficking,” said Inspector in Charge Ruth M. Mendonça of the Chicago Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service, which includes Wisconsin.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Drug Enforcement Administration-Milwaukee District Office, John G. McGarry, said the amount of fentanyl shipped in this case is especially troubling since 2 milligrams of the drug are potentially fatal.

“The DEA is grateful for the partnership with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in removing deadly, illicit fentanyl from our communities while holding drug traffickers accountable in our criminal justice system,” McGarry said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 47.2 million deadly doses have been seized so far in 2023, including more than 8.7 million fentanyl pills and more than 1,660 pounds of fentanyl powder.

