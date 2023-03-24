Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert police arrest martial arts instructor accused of sexual conduct with minor

Mar 24, 2023, 10:00 AM
Dyllon DePalma (Gilbert Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX – A martial arts instructor in Gilbert was arrested following accusations of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said Thursday.

The Gilbert Police Department said Dyllon DePalma, 22, was taken into custody March 18 after an investigation into allegations that he was sexually involved with a 15-year-old student.

The suspect works at DePalma’s Team USA Martial Arts studio near Lindsay and Pecos roads, where the victim takes a class, student, police said.

According to online court records, the alleged criminal activity occurred Oct. 27, 2022. 

DePalma’s preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.

Gilbert Police encouraged other possible victims or anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 480-503-6500.

