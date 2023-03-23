Close
No injuries after plane lands on fairway of Scottsdale golf course

Mar 23, 2023
(Scottsdale Fire Department Photo)
PHOENIX — The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after landing on a north Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane landed on its wheels on a fairway at the Estancia Golf Club, the Scottsdale Fire Department said. The pilot was the only occupant.

TV news footage showed the plane between two bunkers with an open cockpit and apparent wing damage.

Estancia is located near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the incident, the fire department said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

