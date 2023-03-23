Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after early-morning fire in Mesa business complex

Mar 23, 2023, 6:48 AM | Updated: 8:58 am
PHOENIX – One person was found dead after a flash fire at a Mesa business early Thursday, first responders said.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department was called to the scene near Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Higley Road.

When firefighters arrived, security led them to a small blaze inside a building at Talley Defense.

Crews put out flammable material that had caught fire and found the body.

ABC15 reported witnesses told Mesa Police the worker had been moving explosive material.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

No other details were made available.

