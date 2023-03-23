Arizona marijuana products voluntarily recalled due to fungus concerns

PHOENIX – Cannabis may be legal to purchase in Arizona, but depending on the brand and type, it may carry an infection risk.

Arizona’s marijuana industry is voluntarily recalling specific products due to possible contamination with Aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick.

Arizona Department of Health Services Lab auditors found a possible Aspergillus contamination during a routine inspection of a marijuana testing laboratory where it was determined that equipment was misused, according to the manufacturer.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, the establishment involved took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products.

The products being voluntarily recalled are all plant/trim and ADHS advises purchasers to dispose of the products.

Source One Meds, (Muddy Waters): 5726 1079 0361 6347; Plant, Trim; Aspergillus.

Nature’s Wonder, (Mango Sunrise): 30476; Plant, Trim; Aspergillus.

Potent Planet, (Blood Oath): BO3221213H; Plant, Trim; Aspergillus.

Deep Root pHarm, (Jenny Kush): JK230116H; Plant, Trim; Aspergillus.

Deep Root pHarm, (Big Mac): BMAC230116H; Plant, Trim; Aspergillus.

According to ADHS, no illnesses have been reported and the voluntary recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them.

If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your health care provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Consumers with any questions should contact the establishment or dispensary they purchased the products.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Aspergillus is common both indoors and outdoors and most people breathe in the fungal spores every day. There are approximately 180 species of Aspergillus, but fewer than 40 of them are known to cause infections in humans. Aspergillus fumigatus is the most common cause of human Aspergillus infections.

