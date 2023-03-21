Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Original Misfits bringing classic lineup to Phoenix for rare appearance

Mar 21, 2023, 4:00 PM
From left, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein performs with Glen Danzig in 2005. (File Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
From left, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein performs with Glen Danzig in 2005. (File Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
(File Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For the first time since their classic lineup reunited, the Original Misfits are coming to Arizona.

The horror-punk pioneers on Tuesday announced a three-city run of concerts that concludes July 15 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion).

Presales start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The only other dates on the band’s 2023 schedule are in Tampa, Florida, on June 24 and Newark, New Jersey, on July 8. AFI and Fear will open the Phoenix show.

Singer Glen Danzig founded the Misfits in New Jersey in 1977 with bassist Jerry Only in the early lineup. Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Only’s brother, joined on lead guitar in 1980.

The members wore skull face makeup and distinctive hairstyles, and their songs were often influenced by B horror and science fiction movies, with titles such as “Night of the Living Dead,” “Die, Die My Darling” and “Halloween.”

RELATED STORIES

The artwork from the 1979 single “Horror Business” became the band’s iconic “fiend skull” logo.

The early Misfits developed an underground following and released two studio albums, “Walk Among Us” and “Earth A.D./Wolfs Blood.” Their influence grew after they disbanded in 1983, with the likes of Metallica and Guns ‘N Roses covering their songs.

Danzig went on to success fronting Samhain and his eponymous metal band, and Only revived the Misfits in 1995.

Danzig unsuccesfully sued Only over merchandise earnings in 2014. However, the lawsuit led to his reunion with Only and Doyle, and they have been performing sporadically as the Original Misfits since 2016.

