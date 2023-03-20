Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas joining Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on border tour

Mar 20, 2023, 3:00 PM
Katie Hobbs and Alejandro Mayorkas...
(Getty Images Photos)
(Getty Images Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to visit the Arizona-Mexico border with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday.

Before joining Hobbs for an afternoon tour of the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Mayorkas plans to participate in the 2023 Secretary’s Awards ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Mayorkas arrived in Arizona on Monday and met with leaders from the Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui tribes.

He was in Arizona last month as part of his department’s involvement in security operations for the Super Bowl in Glendale.

Hobbs will be making her second border trip this month and third since she took office in early January.

Her previous visits were to the Yuma Sector, where she met with border agents, local officials and other community stakeholders Feb. 27 and March 6.

Hobbs, a Democrat, first mentioned that she was inviting Mayorkas for a first-hand look at Arizona’s southern border during her State of the State address on Jan. 9.

However, some Arizona politicians have been less welcoming to the secretary.

Last month, Rep. Andy Biggs introduced a resolution to impeach Mayorkas over his handling of border security. Fellow Arizona Republicans Debbie Lesko, Paul Gosar and Eli Crane cosponsored the resolution.

The proposal was referred to the House Judiciary Committee after it was introduced Feb. 1, but no further action has been taken.

