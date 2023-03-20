Police seek suspect who killed man after breaking into Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed during an apparent burglary at a Phoenix residence over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 19th and Glendale avenues just after midnight Saturday and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Daniel Perez Jr., 40, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Evidence gathered by investigators indicates that a man forced his way into the home, demanded property and shot Perez before fleeing, police said.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

