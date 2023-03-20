Suspected DUI driver accused of crashing into 4 Scottsdale police vehicles

PHOENIX – A woman accused of crashing into four police vehicles in Scottsdale over the weekend faces DUI charges, authorities said.

Caylynn T. Simpson, 37, was booked on charges including extreme DUI, reckless driving and endangerment after the string of collisions began near 82nd Street and Indian School Road early Saturday, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

An officer and a man in custody sitting in one of the patrol units were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release.

At least two of the patrol units were damaged enough to require towing, Officer Aaron Bolin said.

Police were at the scene around 1:20 a.m. responding to another incident when Simpson, driving a Toyota Tacoma, sideswiped a traffic unit vehicle with its lights on.

The pickup truck then crunched another patrol unit stopped in the road responding to the same previous incident.

Simpson’s truck then veered right and hit another patrol unit that was parked on the shoulder of the road.

The pickup truck rolled across landscaping at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and Indian School Road and hit a fourth patrol vehicle and knocked it into yet another police unit, injuring an officer and a suspect before coming to a stop.

Simpson showed signs and symptoms of impairment, Bolin said.

Police were unsure how much damage was done to the patrol vehicles.

