Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Mountain lion attacks man camping along Salt River in Gila County

Mar 20, 2023, 6:15 AM
(National Park Service Photo)...
(National Park Service Photo)
(National Park Service Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A 64-year-old man on a rafting trip was attacked by a mountain lion while camping on the edge of the Salt River, Gila County officials said.

A group of 10 rafters attempted to fight off the big cat with their paddles last Thursday and managed to reach safety on their rafts, according to a press release.

Hunters with hound dogs are looking for the mountain lion, which remains outstanding.

Gila County Animal Care and Control Officers, San Carlos Game and Fish, White Mountain Apache Tribe and Arizona Game and Fish increased surveillance in the area to find the cat.

The status of the victim has not been disclosed.

Mountain lion attacks are rare, as cougars largely avoid developed areas, according to AZGFD.

RELATED STORIES

For example, only 13 attacks have occurred in California since 2000, one of which fatal.

But male cats can grow up to 150 pounds and have the capability to seriously injure or kill a person.

AZGFD advises people to not approach mountain lions, as they typically avoid confrontation.

During an encounter, the department instructs people to face the animal, speak in a loud voice, try to appear larger, slowly back away and fight back if attacked as opposed to running.

Any attacks or sightings on urban areas can be reported to Arizona Game and Fish Department Dispatch 623-236-7201.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police seek suspect who killed man after breaking into Phoenix home

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed during an apparent burglary at a Phoenix home over the weekend.
10 hours ago
Caylynn Simpson (Photo via Scottsdale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspected DUI driver accused of crashing into 4 Scottsdale police vehicles

A woman accused of crashing into four police vehicles in Scottsdale over the weekend faces DUI charges, authorities said.
10 hours ago
Christine Accurso...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona’s school vouchers program director working to address parent concerns

After her family benefited from Arizona’s school vouchers program for years, Christine Accurso is now working to ensure it works properly for other parents as the program’s new executive director.
10 hours ago
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Man arrested after Phoenix hit-and-run leaves 2 pedestrians injured

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run on Friday that left two women seriously injured, authorities said.
10 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County approves funding for homelessness program in Surprise

Maricopa County approved funding for temporary emergency shelter services for the homeless in the Surprise area.
10 hours ago
(Crust Simply Italian photo)...
KTAR.com

Crust Simply Italian expanding with location in new downtown Mesa apartment complex

Crust Simply Italian is expanding with a location in a new downtown Mesa apartment complex coming in the fall.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Mountain lion attacks man camping along Salt River in Gila County