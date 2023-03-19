3 teenagers arrested in burglary, fatal shooting of Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a burglary and fatal shooting of a man inside his Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a shooting at a residence near Interstate 10 and 27th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Upon arrival, they found the homeowner, 26-year-old Manuel Hinojos and a teenage boy, both with gunshot wounds, police said.

Hinojos and the teen were taken to a hospital, where Hinojos later died and the teen was being treated, police said.

When the teen was released from the hospital, he was arrested in connection to the shooting. Another teen was found at the scene of the shooting and was arrested, police said.

Authorities said three teenagers arrived at the residence to commit a burglary when they were confronted by Hinojos, who was armed.

Two of the teenagers ran from the scene while the third allegedly exchanged gunfire with Hinojos.

The third suspect was found and arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The teenagers were referred to the Juvenile Correction Center.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects in the case.

