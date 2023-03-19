Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

3 teenagers arrested in burglary, fatal shooting of Phoenix homeowner

Mar 19, 2023, 3:55 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a burglary and fatal shooting of a man inside his Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a shooting at a residence near Interstate 10 and 27th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Upon arrival, they found the homeowner, 26-year-old Manuel Hinojos and a teenage boy, both with gunshot wounds, police said.

Hinojos and the teen were taken to a hospital, where Hinojos later died and the teen was being treated, police said.

RELATED STORIES

When the teen was released from the hospital, he was arrested in connection to the shooting.  Another teen was found at the scene of the shooting and was arrested, police said.

Authorities said three teenagers arrived at the residence to commit a burglary when they were confronted by Hinojos, who was armed.

Two of the teenagers ran from the scene while the third allegedly exchanged gunfire with Hinojos.

The third suspect was found and arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The teenagers were referred to the Juvenile Correction Center.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects in the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Gila County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

19-year-old son arrested in double-homicide of parents in northern Arizona

The son of a northern Arizona couple was arrested last week in connection to their murder last October, authorities said. 
18 hours ago
Pebble Beach Recreation Site. (Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)...
KTAR.com

81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa

The body of an 81-year-old kayaker was pulled out of the Salt River in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said. 
18 hours ago
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of Lak...
Tom Kuebel

Phoenix Water Services exploring water usage rate changes, excise tax

Changes to water usage rates and a Stormwater Excise Tax in Phoenix will be presented to the community in a series of public meetings.
18 hours ago
From left: Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon to help launch Surprise music fest

Country music stars Andy Grammer and Chris Lane and alt-pop band Walk the Moon highlight the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest in the West Valley this weekend.
18 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@nikolamotor)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix-based Nikola to complete battery manufacturing relocation to Arizona next month

Nikola Corporation is completing its battery manufacturing relocation from California to Arizona this spring. 
2 days ago
(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Man sentenced over 5 years in prison for human smuggling stash house in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to over five years in prison on Friday for operating a human smuggling stash house in Phoenix.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
3 teenagers arrested in burglary, fatal shooting of Phoenix homeowner