ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County approves funding for homelessness program in Surprise

Mar 20, 2023, 4:15 AM
PHOENIX — Maricopa County approved funding for temporary emergency shelter services for the homeless in the Surprise area.

The agreement that runs through June 10 will allocate $55,000 in new funds, raising the total to $155,000, according to a press release.

The funds will add additional flexible shelter options and also offer support services to address a variety of concerns for people experiencing homelessness.

“This Board has funded more than half a billion in solutions to address affordable housing and homelessness in Maricopa County, and this latest investment reinforces our commitment to the issue,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

“The additional funding for Surprise is helping us expand emergency shelter services and support to those in need right now in the northwest part of Maricopa County.”

The county’s partnership with Surprise is part of its movement to look into the affordable housing issue in Arizona.

Maricopa County has made more than half a billion dollars of general funding and federal rescue funding into affordable housing programs from weather relief, bridge housing, partnerships with property owners and construction of shelter beds and affordable housing.

