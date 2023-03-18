Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60 lanes reopen in Mesa following collision

Mar 18, 2023, 2:25 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)...
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)
PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened in Mesa on Saturday afternoon after a crash at Mesa Drive, traffic officials said.

The closure occurred at approximately 2 p.m. with traffic being taken off at Mesa Drive, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

ADOT advised motorists to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

The eastbound lanes remained unaffected.

The HOV lane reopened before 2:30 p.m.

