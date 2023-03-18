Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60 lanes close in Mesa following collision

Mar 18, 2023, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:27 pm
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)
PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 closed in Mesa on Saturday afternoon after a crash at Mesa Drive, traffic officials said.

The closure occurred at approximately 2 p.m. with traffic being taken off at Mesa Drive, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

ADOT did not give an estimated time to reopen the lanes, and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

The eastbound lanes remained unaffected.

The HOV lane reopened before 2:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

