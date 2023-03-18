Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 child dead, 2 injured

Mar 18, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:26 am
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHEONIX — One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

Two other victims, ages 17 and three, were found at the scene and all transported to the hospital where a five-year-old was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said that the shooting occurred between two vehicles.

A police investigation temporarily closed Broadway Road at 48th Street.

No additional information was available at the time.

