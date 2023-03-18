Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 child dead, 2 injured

PHEONIX — One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

Two other victims, ages 17 and three, were found at the scene and all transported to the hospital where a five-year-old was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said that the shooting occurred between two vehicles.

A police investigation temporarily closed Broadway Road at 48th Street.

No additional information was available at the time.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.