ARIZONA NEWS
Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 child dead, 2 injured
Mar 18, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:26 am
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)
PHEONIX — One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.
Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.
Two other victims, ages 17 and three, were found at the scene and all transported to the hospital where a five-year-old was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said that the shooting occurred between two vehicles.
A police investigation temporarily closed Broadway Road at 48th Street.
No additional information was available at the time.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.