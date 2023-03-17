Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 17-19

Mar 17, 2023, 4:15 AM
BY

PHOENIX — From Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Phoenix Flea
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Heritage Square (113 N. Sixth St.)
  • PhxArt AfterHours
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
  • An American in Paris
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Tempe

Mesa

Chandler

Gilbert

  • Boots in the Park
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Road)

Glendale 

Scottsdale

  • Tanya Tucker
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)
  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Peoria

Apache Junction

Buckeye

  • Bike Buckeye
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Festival Foothills Park (26252 W. Desert Vista Blvd.)

Care Free

Cave Creek

Fountain Hills

Goodyear

