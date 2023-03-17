ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 17-19
Mar 17, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Getty Images, Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park)
PHOENIX — From Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- 2023 Arizona Tennis Classic
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Country Club (2901 E. Seventh St.)
- Special Edition Science with a Twist
- Day: Friday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)
- Destination Arizona Carnival Bacchanal
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Road)
- Phoenix Flea
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Heritage Square (113 N. Sixth St.)
- Vance Joy: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour 2023
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)
- C.S. Lewis on stage: Further up and further in
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.)
- Phoenix Vintage Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)
- PhxArt AfterHours
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
- An American in Paris
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Chandler
- Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Venue: Tumbleweed Park (745 E. Germann Road)
Gilbert
- Boots in the Park
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Road)
Glendale
- Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Tanya Tucker
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Peoria
- Second Saturday’s
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Old Town Peoria
Apache Junction
- Artists of the Superstition Spring Studio Tour
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Gold Canyon Studios/Apache Junction Studios
Buckeye
- Bike Buckeye
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Festival Foothills Park (26252 W. Desert Vista Blvd.)
Care Free
- Art and Wine Festival – Spring
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Carefree
Cave Creek
- Rodeo Days Parade
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: Towncore
Fountain Hills
- Greening of the Fountain
- Day: Friday
- Time: Noon
- Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
