PHOENIX — From Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

2023 Arizona Tennis Classic Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Country Club (2901 E. Seventh St.)



Special Edition Science with a Twist Day: Friday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)



Destination Arizona Carnival Bacchanal Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Road)



Phoenix Flea Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Heritage Square (113 N. Sixth St.)



Vance Joy: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour 2023 Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



C.S. Lewis on stage: Further up and further in Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.)



Phoenix Vintage Market Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Chandler

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to midnight Venue: Tumbleweed Park (745 E. Germann Road)



Gilbert

Boots in the Park Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E. Queen Creek Road)



Glendale

Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Tanya Tucker Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort (9800 E. Talking Stick Way)



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Peoria

Second Saturday’s Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Old Town Peoria



Apache Junction

Artists of the Superstition Spring Studio Tour Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Gold Canyon Studios/Apache Junction Studios



Buckeye

Bike Buckeye Day: Saturday Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Festival Foothills Park (26252 W. Desert Vista Blvd.)



Care Free

Art and Wine Festival – Spring Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Downtown Carefree



Cave Creek

Rodeo Days Parade Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: Towncore



Fountain Hills Greening of the Fountain Day: Friday Time: Noon Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



