ARIZONA NEWS

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks schedule one-night show at Chase Field in Phoenix

Mar 16, 2023, 1:07 PM
(Photos by Ethan Miller and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two legends of rock and roll will share the stage in Phoenix later this year when Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform a one-night show at Chase Field.

Tickets for the Dec. 8 concert go on sale to the general public March 24 at 10 a.m. Presales start Monday.

Joel will be performing for the second time at the nearly 50,000-seat venue, which is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first was in March 2019.

Nicks, who was born in Phoenix, last played to her hometown fans at Ak-Chin Pavilion (now Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre) in November 2022.

The two have a combined 38 Grammy nominations, with Joel winning five and Nicks winning two, and each are members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Joel, New York’s quintessential son and the third best-selling solo artist of all time, is also known as “Piano Man” for his hit song of the same name. The singer, songwriter and composer’s other well-known songs include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are” and “The Longest Time.”

Nicks has sold more than 140 million albums and is a member of the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, with hits including “Dreams,” “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.”

Her solo hits include “Edge of Seventeen,” “Leather and Lace” and the classic duet with Tom Petty “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Chase Field has been a frequent stop recently for some of the top names in music. The downtown Phoenix venue hosted Elton John’s farewell tour in November, while Morgan Wallen, P!NK and Guns N’ Roses are all scheduled to perform later this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

