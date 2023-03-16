Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Death penalty debate dominates headlines

Mar 16, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:13 am
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)...
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Another week of Arizona news going from court to court – the court of law and the basketball court.

This week, the debate over the status of the death penalty definitely dominated headlines, while Arizona’s governor took a tour of the Middle East and Pi Day became an honorary day in the state.

Sound confusing?

Don’t worry, we’ve got just the trick.

Check out Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast to get you caught up on all the biggest stories in the state this week.

Here’s a little of what was discussed on this week’s pod:

Maricopa County Attorney takes on governor over death penalty

Not long after Gov. Katie Hobbs doubled down on her intention to pause the death penalty in Arizona while the state reviews the practice, the Maricopa County Attorney is calling to resume the practice.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Karen Price, the sister of Ted Price.

Ted Price was shot and killed by Aaron Gunches, whose execution is currently scheduled for April 6.

The debate over whether that execution will be carried out continues.

Hobbs tours the Middle East

Gov. Katie Hobbs traveled to Oman this week to take part in a signing ceremony for a partnership between the state’s National Guard and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Arizona National Guard has had the same type of partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1993.

This is part of a decades-old program that now includes more than 90 other countries.

Toddler drowns in Scottsdale pool

A tragic story this week. A 2-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool Monday morning.

Scottsdale police are still investigating what may have happened.

KTAR and Fulton Homes remind you, two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids around water.

3 Arizona teams putting on their dancing shoes

Arizona State, Grand Canyon University and the University of Arizona are all in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

This is the first time in state history that three teams have made it to the men’s basketball tournament.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Margareth Suzette Orah)...
KTAR.com

Sedona residents cleared to return after evacuations for flooding

Sedona-area residents who were told to evacuate due to flooding Wednesday night have been cleared to return home, officials said Thursday morning.
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)...
KTAR.com

Rain finds way to nearly every part of Valley in double hit from storm

Most of metro Phoenix got two rounds of rain from a late-winter storm Wednesday, with some areas getting soaked more than others.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Gilbert Police Department)...
Griselda Zetino

Baby at Work program in Gilbert aims to ease stress for working parents

A program in Gilbert that lets parents take their newborns to work is making life easier for working parents.
11 hours ago
(Photo courtesy of ClipDart)...
Luke Forstner

Company boosts mental health through hair care services

ClipDart Giveback, which connects those in need with hair care services, will be participating in Arizona Gives Day in April.
11 hours ago
Aaron Gunches (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Getty Images Photos)...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney backs victim’s family in push for killer’s execution

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and family members of a 2002 murder victim remain diligent in pursuing the death penalty for the confessed killer.
11 hours ago
Fountain Hills photo included in the Smithsonian’s “Lights Out” exhibition. The Milky Way ap...
Wills Rice

Fountain Hills included in new Smithsonian Museum exhibit on saving night sky

Fountain Hills' night sky will be featured in the Smithsonian in a new exhibit about the global loss of the night sky to light pollution.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Arizona’s News Roundup: Death penalty debate dominates headlines