Arizona’s News Roundup: Death penalty debate dominates headlines

Maricopa County Attorney takes on governor over death penalty

Not long after Gov. Katie Hobbs doubled down on her intention to pause the death penalty in Arizona while the state reviews the practice, the Maricopa County Attorney is calling to resume the practice.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed an amicus curiae brief in support of Karen Price, the sister of Ted Price.

Ted Price was shot and killed by Aaron Gunches, whose execution is currently scheduled for April 6.

The debate over whether that execution will be carried out continues.

Hobbs tours the Middle East

Gov. Katie Hobbs traveled to Oman this week to take part in a signing ceremony for a partnership between the state’s National Guard and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Arizona National Guard has had the same type of partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan since 1993.

This is part of a decades-old program that now includes more than 90 other countries.

Toddler drowns in Scottsdale pool

A tragic story this week. A 2-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool Monday morning.

Scottsdale police are still investigating what may have happened.

3 Arizona teams putting on their dancing shoes

Arizona State, Grand Canyon University and the University of Arizona are all in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

This is the first time in state history that three teams have made it to the men’s basketball tournament.

