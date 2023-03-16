Close
Rain finds way to nearly every part of Valley in double hit from storm

Mar 16, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:27 am
PHOENIX – Most of metro Phoenix got two rounds of rain from a late-winter storm Wednesday into early Thursday, with some areas getting soaked by almost an inch.

The National Weather Service said 0.80 inches accumulated at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and on average about a half-inch fell.

“The evening’s activity … that really dumped good rain on the metro,” Phoenix bureau meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

The NWS rainfall index showed 1.06 inches hit the Salt River Reservation, 0.94 inches splattered near Tempe Town Lake, 0.63 inches dropped around Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood and 0.59 splashed in Cave Creek/Carefree.

“Generally, it was about a quarter-inch to a half-inch,” O’Malley said.

The storm wasn’t damaging, he added.

“It was largely just a garden-variety thunderstorms,” O’Malley said.

It’s the second wettest March since 2006, according to weather bureau data.

Nearly 3 inches of rain has been measured at the Sky Harbor gauge since Jan. 1, just over a half-inch above normal.

The next several days are expected to be dry with sunshine and highs ranging from 69 degrees Thursday to 75 degrees Monday.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

