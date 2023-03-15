Suspect in hospital after police shooting in Mesa on University Drive

PHOENIX – Police in Mesa said a suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police shooting Wednesday morning, resulting in the street being closed off for an investigation.

Mesa police said the suspect fired a gun at officers near University Drive and Alma School Road and they returned fire, critically wounding the unidentified person.

Authorities responded to an apartment complex around 7:15 a.m. that the suspect had allegedly shot into and ran off before police arrived.

Multiple witnesses were able to verify the suspect’s description and notified officers he was running across the street holding an unknown object. When authorities made contact, the suspect began to shoot, police said.

University Drive was closed in both directions between Alma School Road and Longmore Street for the investigation, which was expected to last for several hours.

No other information was made immediately available.

