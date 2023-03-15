Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police investigate officer shooting on University Drive

Mar 15, 2023, 9:18 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Police in Mesa said an officer shot at someone Wednesday morning and have closed off a street for the investigation.

ABC15 reported the suspect fired a gun at officers near University Drive and Alma School Road and they returned fire, critically wounding the unidentified person.

The station said the suspect had allegedly shot into an apartment and run off before police arrived. When officers made contact, the suspect began to shoot.

University Drive was closed in both directions between Alma School Road and Longmore Street for the investigation, which was expected to last for several hours.

No other information was made immediately available.

This is a developing story.

