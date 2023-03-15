Phoenix officer driving patrol unit seriously injured in collision

PHOENIX – A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection early Wednesday, authorities said.

The patrol vehicle was so damaged that the officer had to be extricated by emergency responders at the scene near 40th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they were called about the crash around 12:30 a.m. The caller said the officer appeared trapped.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived and got the officer out of the patrol unit.

Police said the people in the other car ran away after the crash but were eventually found and arrested.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the wreck.

No other details were made immediately available.

